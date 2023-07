ഷമിമയുമായി എന്തെങ്കിലും മുൻവൈരാഗ്യം ഉണ്ടോ?; ഫീൽഡിലും ‘മിന്നൽപ്പിണർ’ ആയി മിന്നു മണി

#Cricket #BANvIND



Trouble for Bangladesh as Sultana Khatun holes out to Smriti Mandhana at extra cover before Yastika and Minnu Mani combine to run out Shamima Sultana. Bangladesh need 15 in 18 balls.



IND: 102/9 after 20 overs

BAN: 88/6 after 17 overshttps://t.co/26fyYnv6qk pic.twitter.com/IgYnrx0lTa