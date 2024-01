Never in doubt!@Jaspritbumrah93 gets his man and the off-stump is out of the ground 🔥🔥



Ben Duckett departs for 47.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/HGTxXf8b1E#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/zlPk2nVgdb