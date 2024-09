Another✌️ massive wickets for Shams Mulani 👌



After Devdutt Padikkal, Mulani has picked up the big wickets of Shreyas Iyer & Sanju Samson who were looking ominous 🙌#DuleepTrophy2024#SANJUSAMSON#SHREYASIYER pic.twitter.com/IR8KTVAXoB