- Shubman Gill Captain India A in First Half then he went to Ban Test Series Mayank Agarwal Become New Captian and

- Team A won the Trophy in Duleep Trophy By Defeating Ruturaj Gaikwad Team C 💥

- Well Done Mayank Agarwal's Lead Team A ❤️#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/4g68eFjvPf