𝗔 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 #TATAIPLAuction! 👏 👏



𝘿𝙊 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙈𝙄𝙎𝙎:



Here's how the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi - the youngest ever player to be bought in the auction - joined #RR 👌 👌#TATAIPL | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/eme92pM7jy