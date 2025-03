𝙎𝙈𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙀𝘿 💥



Harmanpreet Kaur sends that way back into the crowd 🙌#MI will need plenty more of those 🤞



Updates ▶ https://t.co/2dFmlnwxVj #TATAWPL | #DCvMI | #Final pic.twitter.com/PkONDkq05Q