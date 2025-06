.@RishabhPant17 + @ShubmanGill = Absolute cinema! ✨



These two don’t play the game, they put on a show! 🍿#ENGvIND 👉 1st TEST, Day 3 | SUN, 22nd JUNE, 2:30 PM Streaming On JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/ZQHkO5QGjv