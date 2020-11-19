News
ജർമൻ കോച്ച് തുടരും

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
യൊക്കിം ലോ. ചിത്രം: എഎഫ്പി

മ്യൂണിക് ∙ ജർമൻ പരിശീലകനായി യൊക്കിം ലോ തുടരുമെന്നു ദേശീയ ഫുട്ബോൾ ടീം ഡയറക്ടർ ഒളിവർ ബിയറോഫ് പറ‍ഞ്ഞു. സ്പെയിനെതിരായ തോൽവി കനത്തതാണെങ്കിലും ലോയിലും ടീമിലും വിശ്വാസമുണ്ടെന്നായിരുന്നു മുൻ താരം കൂടിയായ ബിയറോഫിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം.
