മ്യൂണിക് ∙ ജർമൻ പരിശീലകനായി യൊക്കിം ലോ തുടരുമെന്നു ദേശീയ ഫുട്ബോൾ ടീം ഡയറക്ടർ ഒളിവർ ബിയറോഫ് പറഞ്ഞു. സ്പെയിനെതിരായ തോൽവി കനത്തതാണെങ്കിലും ലോയിലും ടീമിലും വിശ്വാസമുണ്ടെന്നായിരുന്നു മുൻ താരം കൂടിയായ ബിയറോഫിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം.
ജർമൻ കോച്ച് തുടരും
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
