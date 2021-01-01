ന്യൂകാസിൽ ∙ ഇംഗ്ലിഷ് പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗ് ഫുട്ബോളിൽ ലീഡുയർത്താനുള്ള സുവർണാവസരം ലിവർപൂൾ 4 ദിവസത്തിനിടെ 2–ാം തവണയും നഷ്ടമാക്കി. ന്യൂകാസിൽ യുണൈറ്റഡുമായി ഗോൾരഹിത സമനില വഴങ്ങിയ ലിവർപൂൾ പക്ഷേ, പുതുവർഷത്തിലും പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയിലെ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം നിലനിർത്തി. പ്രതിരോധനിരയെ അലട്ടുന്ന പരുക്കുകളും ഫിനിഷിങ്ങിലെ പോരായ്മകളും മറികടന്നില്ലെങ്കിൽ പുതുവർഷം ലിവർപൂളിനു നഷ്ടങ്ങളുടേതാകുമെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന കളിയാണു കഴിഞ്ഞത്.
ലിവർപൂളിന് സമനില; ഒന്നാമത് തുടരും
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Analysis | Growing Christian-Muslim alienation, Kerala civic polls and Kunhalikutty's Christmas cake diplomacy
-
Schools in Kerala partially reopen, classes begin for 10th, 12th standard students
-
Trump extends freeze on H-1B, other work visas until March 31, Indian IT professionals to be hit
-
Thenhipalam panchayat president, who attempted suicide, in critical condition
-
Column | From new method for vaccines to digital twins: the future of science, and humans