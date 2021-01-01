News
ലിവർപൂളിന് സമനില; ഒന്നാമത് തുടരും

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
representative image

ന്യൂകാസിൽ ∙ ഇംഗ്ലിഷ് പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗ് ഫുട്ബോളിൽ ലീഡുയർത്താനുള്ള സുവർണാവസരം ലിവർപൂൾ 4 ദിവസത്തിനിടെ 2–ാം തവണയും നഷ്ടമാക്കി. ന്യൂകാസിൽ യുണൈറ്റഡുമായി ഗോൾരഹിത സമനില വഴങ്ങിയ ലിവർപൂൾ പക്ഷേ, പുതുവർഷത്തിലും പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയിലെ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം നിലനിർത്തി. പ്രതിരോധനിരയെ അലട്ടുന്ന പരുക്കുകളും ഫിനിഷിങ്ങിലെ പോരായ്മകളും മറികടന്നില്ലെങ്കിൽ പുതുവർഷം ലിവർപൂളിനു നഷ്ടങ്ങളുടേതാകുമെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന കളിയാണു കഴിഞ്ഞത്. 
