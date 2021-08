മെസ്സിയുടെ പിഎസ്ജി‌ മാറ്റം; വിരൽചൂണ്ടുന്നതു ഫുട്ബോളിലെ ‘പ്രതിസന്ധി’യിലേക്കോ ?

TOPSHOT - Fans outside the Camp Nou stadium where Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi held a press conference in Barcelona on August 8, 2021. - Messi fought back tears as he began a press conference at which he confirmed he is leaving Barcelona, where he has played his entire career. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)