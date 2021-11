ആദ്യ ഗോളിന് വഴിയൊരുക്കി, പിന്നാലെ കോച്ച് തിരിച്ചുവിളിച്ചു; രാഹുലിന് എന്തുപറ്റി?

A bad news for Kerala Blasters fans! 🤕



Rahul KP has teared his groin muscle and will be out for four to six weeks, since the injury takes time to heal. 😰 [@MarcusMergulhao, @harithoyakkat]



Wishing you a speedy recovery, KP Rahul!#ISL #LetsFootball #KBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/aZmXoYCJ2u