Kerala Blasters star player Nova Sadui suffers an injury and will be out for two weeks, potentially missing crucial matches against Mohun Bagan and Goa FC. This setback impacts the team's ISL campaign.

കൊച്ചി ∙ നിർണായക മത്സരത്തിൽ 15 നു മോഹൻ ബഗാൻ സൂപ്പർ ജയന്റ്സിനെ നേരിടാനിരിക്കുന്ന കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സിനു കനത്ത തിരിച്ചടിയായി സൂപ്പർ താരം നോവ സദൂയിക്കു പരുക്ക്. പരിശീലനത്തിനിടെ പരുക്കേറ്റ നോവ രണ്ടാഴ്ച പുറത്തിരിക്കേണ്ടി വരുമെന്നാണു സൂചന. 22 നു ഗോവ എഫ്സിക്കെതിരായ മത്സരവും നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടേക്കാം.

English Summary:

Kerala Blasters Star Nova Sadui Injured, Out for Two Weeks