ചരിത്രനേട്ടത്തിന് ഇനി ഇരട്ടി സന്തോഷം; ചിത്തരേഷിനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് സച്ചിനും

Amazing to see Indians conquer new sporting disciplines!

Congrats to our bodybuilders who came 2nd in the World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 'Team Category' in S Korea.

Kudos to Chitharesh Natesan on becoming the 1st 🇮🇳 to win the Mr. Universe 2019 title. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/rfuEhZMkAW