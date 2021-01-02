നിഹാൽ സരിൻ മികച്ച ഇന്ത്യൻ ചെസ് താരം

തൃശൂർ ∙ രാജ്യാന്തര വെബ്സൈറ്റായ ‘ചെസ് ഡോട്കോം’ കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷത്തെ മികച്ച ഇന്ത്യൻ ചെസ് താരമായി മലയാളി ഗ്രാൻഡ് മാസ്റ്റർ നിഹാൽ സരിനെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ഓൺലൈൻ ലോക ചാംപ്യൻഷിപ്പുകളിൽ പുറത്തെടുത്ത മിന്നുന്ന പ്രകടനമാണു നിഹാലിനെ പുരസ്കാരത്തിന് അർഹനാക്കിയത്. മികച്ച വനിതാ താരമായി കൊനേരു ഹംപിയെയും ജൂനിയർ താരമായി ലിയോൺ ലൂക്മെൻഡോസയെയും തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
