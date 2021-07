ആ സ്വപ്നം പൊലിഞ്ഞു; ടോക്കിയോയിൽ കണ്ണീരോടെ റിങ്ങൊഴിഞ്ഞ് മേരി കോം!

Hard luck to @MangteC mam. But your efforts, dedication, focus towards your goal is unmatchable at the age of 38. Thank you for everything. An inspiration for all! 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #Cheers4India #Boxing #MaryKom #Tokyo2020 #olympics #MaryKom #TokyoOlympics2020 #IND #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/e3El2TBAoQ