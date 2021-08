ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കാൻ വിളിച്ച പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്കു മുന്നിൽ കണ്ണീരണിഞ്ഞ് താരങ്ങൾ- വിഡിയോ

After the Bronze Medal match, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji spoke to the Indian Women's Hockey Team.



Thank you for your encouragement. 🙏#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/UY5w7xGmHi