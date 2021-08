Bronze medal for India!

Sundar Singh Gurjar wins #Paralympics Bronze medal in Men's F46 Javelin Throw event with best attempt of 64.01 m.

7 medals for India so far in this edition of Paralympics.

SILVER medal for India! Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in #Paralympics Men's F56 discus throw event with best attempt of 44.38m. It's 5th medal for India in this edition.