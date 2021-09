ചരിത്രമെഴുതി അവനി ലെഖാര; പാരാലിംപിക്സിൽ ഇരട്ട മെഡൽ നേട്ടം!

Medal alert!

Avani Lekhara wins #Paralympics Bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event.

Its 2nd medal for Avani here at Tokyo (Earlier won Gold in 10m Air Rifle).

Avani becomes 1st Indian female to win 2 Paralympics medals.

Its 12th medal for India here at Tokyo Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Rj4KMj6ZsL