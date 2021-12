സിന്ധു, വൺസ് മോർ!

Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu reacts during her women's singles badminton semifinal match against Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Sindhu lost the match. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan) (PTI07_31_2021_000214A)