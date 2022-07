It's massive, it's historical🇮🇳



One of the greatest mornings of #indianathletics all unfolding at #Oregon2022



First time ever two Javelin Throwers makes it to the final of #WorldAthleticsChamps Neeraj & Rohit Yadav



Eldhose Paul is first Indian to reach men's Triple Jump final pic.twitter.com/KZXz1aKOKB