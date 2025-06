Sachin Yadav Makes A Personal Best Of 85.16m In His Last Attempt To Take Silver🥈For India 🇮🇳 In The Men's Javelin Throw At The 26th Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Gumi, South Korea#sachinyadav #gumi #southkorea #india #asianathleticschampionships #silver #silvermedal pic.twitter.com/YXNfHWxxiu