വനിതാ ടെന്നിസിൽ വീണ്ടും ‘ഒസാക വസന്തം’; അസറെങ്കയെ വീഴ്ത്തി കിരീടം

▪️ Breonna Taylor

▪️ Elijah McClain

▪️ Ahmaud Arbery

▪️ Trayvon Martin

▪️ George Floyd

▪️ Philando Castile

▪️ Tamir Rice



Naomi Osaka made her voice heard on her way to her second #USOpen title. pic.twitter.com/vRxneG9gr4