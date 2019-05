View this post on Instagram

The man and the muse. ATELIER PRABAL GURUNG. A collaboration among friends, we worked with the graceful and joyous Isha Ambani on her Atelier creation for months. With three fittings in Mumbai and a final Atelier appointment in New York, we enveloped her dress with over 350 hours of laborious love to bring our shared vision to life. The beautiful Isha Ambani (@_iiishmagish) wears the Atelier Prabal Gurung pale violet tulle v-neck ballgown with hand embroidered crystal and ostrich feather, sunburst pleating inserts and sculptural shoulder flourette to the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Styled with @priyankarkapadia #pgworld #pgmuse #beautywithsubstance #StrongerInColour #modernglamour #metgala #metcamp