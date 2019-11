ഷോപ്പിങ്ങിന് എത്തി മോഡലായി, താടിയുമായി ഫാഷൻ വേദിയിൽ; റാംപിൽ മാറ്റത്തിന്റെ ക്യാറ്റ് വോക്ക്

View this post on Instagram

I never saw models in magazines that looked like me So I became one! BITCH 😜😍 I will show you the beauty of a Bearded Woman! I am Beauty! I keep my Beard because I adore her. Men are never questioned about why they choose to keep or remove hair- so why am I continuously questioned everyday! I am sick of it! #mybodymyrules As soon as a woman empowers herself to be true to her own damn self, weak minded people are threatened. Don’t forget your own power- it’s within you 💓 The type of love and kindness that you are searching for from others, lays deep inside you 💙 I am here to stay and I am here to have conversations that are uncomfortable. I will challenge your perceptions, and I will make you question stereotypes you live by. I am here to shake the world, I am fierce and courageous 💜 Thank you to Glamour magazine for my feature! I love shooting, I adore modelling and I like to think I take some pretty fantastic images! @glamouruk @deborah_joseph @annadaki @francescabrazzo @michelle_duguid @rebeccajadewilson_nails