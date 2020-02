View this post on Instagram

@t.and.msignature wishes you all a happy Valentine’s Day !!presenting the stunning @prayagamartin in a t.and.msignature attire ,crafted in a crepe silk #transparent v neck as floral embellishments in green gold red shades on skin colour net #pintecs !!crepe silk #overlapping #boxpleats paired up with a skin coloured pants with embellishments on it !!beautiful clicks by @pranavraaaj !!!!!! For further details Contact: 0484 4043131 Whatspp: 9400274705