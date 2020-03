View this post on Instagram

I wore this outfit to a screening and got papped! A few fashion bloggers picked it up (thank you for that) but I happened to read the comments section below and they were filled with negativity. I was a bit shocked about people spewing so much negativity and personal attack in their comments. WHY? It’s my body I will wear what I like and what I want. If i look cheap,wannabe,this shape, that size etc, its really none of anyone’s business. My body my armour! I will wear what I want to wear. #HappyWomens’day2020. Celebrating today and everyday. Strong today, Stronger tomorrow.