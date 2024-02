US singer Bebe Rexha arrives for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

US singer Bebe Rexha arrives for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)