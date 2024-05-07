ADVERTISEMENT

ന്യൂയോർക്കിലെ ഫാഷൻ ഉത്സവത്തിന് തിരിതെളിഞ്ഞു. മെറ്റ്ഗാല 2024 ലോകത്തെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലുള്ള സെലിബ്രറ്റികളുടെയും ഫാഷനുകളുടെയും സംഗമ വേദിയായി. സ്റ്റൈലിഷ് ലുക്കിലെത്തി നിരവധി പേര്‍ ഫാഷൻ ലോകത്തിന്റെ കയ്യടി നേടി. സ്ലീപ്പിംഗ് ബ്യൂട്ടിസ്: റീ അവേക്കണിംഗ് ഫാഷൻ എന്നതാണ് ഇത്തവണത്തെ മെറ്റ്ഗാലയുടെ തീം. ‘ദ ഗാർഡൻ ഓഫ് ടൈം’ എന്നതാണ് ഒഫീഷൽ ഡ്രസ് കോഡ്. ചരിത്രം, കലാവൈഭവം, പ്രകൃതി എന്നിവയുടെ സംയോജനത്തിനാണ് ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ഫാഷൻ ഇവന്റുകളിലൊന്നായ മെറ്റ്ഗാല പ്രാധാന്യം നൽകിയത്. 

US actress Demi Moore arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US actress Demi Moore arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

കഴിഞ്ഞ തവണ വെള്ള കാർപെറ്റായിരുന്നെങ്കിൽ ഇത്തവണ ഒരു പൂന്തോട്ടം തന്നെയാണ് മെറ്റ്ഗാലയിൽ ഒരുക്കിയത്. പൂക്കളും ചെടികളും കൊണ്ട് കാർപെറ്റ് അലങ്കരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. അതിന് മാച്ച് ചെയ്ത് വെള്ളയും പച്ചയും നിറത്തിലുള്ള കാർപെറ്റാണ് സജ്ജീകരിച്ചത്. ന്യൂയോർക്കിലെ മെട്രോപോളിറ്റൻ മ്യൂസിയത്തിൽ ഇത്തവണ ഫാഷൻ കൊണ്ട് വിസ്മയം തീർത്തവരെ അറിയാം. 

US actress and singer Janelle Monae arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US actress and singer Janelle Monae arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)

മെറ്റ്ഗാലയിൽ എപ്പോഴും ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രാധിനിത്യത്തെ പറ്റിയറിയാനാണ് ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ആഗ്രഹം. രണ്ടാം തവണ മെറ്റ്ഗാലയിലെത്തിയ ആലിയ ഭട്ടാണ് ഇത്തവണ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഫാഷൻ ഐക്കണായത്. അതിമനോഹരമായൊരു സാരിയിലാണ് ആലിയ എത്തിയത്. സബ്യസാചിയുടെ ഫ്ലോറൽ സാരിയാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. സാരിയിൽ ഗോള്‍ഡൻ ഹാങ്ങിങ്സും നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. സാരിയ്ക്ക് മാച്ച് ചെയ്യുന്ന ബ്ലൗസാണ് പെയർ ചെയ്തത്. 

ആലിയ ഭട്ട്, Image Credits: Instagram/aliaabhatt
ആലിയ ഭട്ട്, Image Credits: Instagram/aliaabhatt

മെറ്റ്ഗാലയിലെത്തിയ ഇഷ അംബാനിയുടെ ലുക്കും ഫാഷൻ ലോകത്തിന്റെ കയ്യടി നേടി. സാരി ഗൗണിലാണ് ഇഷ വേദിയിലെത്തിയത്. രാഹുൽ മിശ്ര ഡിസൈൻ ചെയ്ത വസ്ത്രത്തിൽ നിറയെ ഫ്ലോറൽ ഡിസൈനോടു കൂടിയ ഭാഗമാണ് ഹൈലൈറ്റ്. ഏതാണ്ട് 10,000 മണിക്കൂറുകളെടുത്താണ് ആ ഡിസൈൻഡ് വസ്ത്രം ഒരുക്കിയത്. 

ഇഷ അംബാനി, Image Credits: Instagram/anaitashroffadajania
ഇഷ അംബാനി, Image Credits: Instagram/anaitashroffadajania

ജോൺ ഗലിയാനോ രൂപകൽപ്പന വസ്ത്രത്തിലാണ് നതാഷ പൂനവാല എത്തിയത്. കറുപ്പും വെളുപ്പും നിറത്തിലുള്ള ബോഡികോൺ വസ്ത്രമാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്.  ഒരു ഫ്ലഫി തൊപ്പിയും മാച്ച് ചെയ്തു. 

Image Credits: Instagram/natasha.poonawalla
Image Credits: Instagram/natasha.poonawalla

ഓഫ് ഷോൾഡർ നെക്ക്‌ലൈനും ബോഡികോൺ ഫിറ്റും ഉൾക്കൊള്ളുന്ന അതിശയകരമായ പേസ്റ്റൽ ഗൗണിലാണ് കൈലി ജെന്നർ മെറ്റ് ഗാലയിലെത്തിയത്. ലുക്ക് പൂർ‌ത്തിയാക്കാനായി ബൺ ഹെയർ സ്റ്റൈലും വസ്ത്രത്തിന്റെ അതേ നിറത്തിലുള്ള റോസാപ്പൂവും സെലക്ട് ചെയ്തു. 

US socialite Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US socialite Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

മെറ്റ്ഗാലയുടെ അവതാരക കൂടിയായ സെൻഡായ ഗൗണാണ് സ്റ്റൈൽ ചെയ്തത്. പച്ചയും നീലയും നിറത്തിലുള്ള ഗൗണിന്റെ പിൻഭാഗത്ത് ബാഗ് പോലൊരു ‍ഡിസൈൻ നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. 

US actress Zendaya arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US actress Zendaya arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)

വളരെ സിംപിളായ ലുക്കിലാണ് ജെന്നിഫർ ലോപ്പസ് മെറ്റ്ഗാലയിൽ കയ്യടി നേടിയത്. ട്രാൻസ്പെരന്റായ നേക്കഡ് വസ്ത്രമാണ് സ്റ്റൈൽ ചെയ്തത്. ക്രിസ്റ്റലുകളും മുത്തുകളും കൊണ്ട് വസ്ത്രം അലങ്കരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. 

US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)

കറുപ്പ് നിറത്തിലുള്ള ഗൗണിലാണ് കാർഡി ബി മെറ്റ്ഗാലയ്ക്കെത്തിയത്. വസ്ത്രത്തിനൊപ്പം ഡയമണ്ട് നെക്ലേസും സ്റ്റൈൽ ചെയ്തു. 

US rapper Cardi B arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)

ആദ്യ മെറ്റ്ഗാലയ്ക്ക് സ്റ്റൈലിഷ് ലുക്കിലാണ് ഷക്കീറ എത്തിയത്. ചുവപ്പ് നിറത്തിലുള്ള ഗൗണാണ് സ്റ്റൈൽ ചെയ്തത്. റോസാപ്പൂക്കളെ അനുസ്മരിപ്പിക്കുന്ന റഫ്ൾഡ് സ്ലീവ് കൊണ്ട് അലങ്കരിച്ച തറയോളം നീളമുള്ള ഒരു കേപ്പ് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് സ്റ്റൈൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി. 

Colombian singer Shakira arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US singer Lizzo arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US singer Lizzo arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US model Emily Ratajkowski arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US model Emily Ratajkowski arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US rapper Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US rapper Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US singer Kelsea Ballerini arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US singer Kelsea Ballerini arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US model Alton Mason arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US model Alton Mason arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US model Karlie Kloss arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US model Karlie Kloss arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US model Wisdom Kaye arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US model Wisdom Kaye arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
British singer-songwriter Rita Ora arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
British singer-songwriter Rita Ora arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
British model and actress Cara Delevingne arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British model and actress Cara Delevingne arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Ben Simmons arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
Ben Simmons arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US singer Camila Cabello arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US singer Camila Cabello arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US actress Zendaya arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US singer Lana Del Rey arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US singer Lana Del Rey arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US rapper Lil Nas X arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US rapper Lil Nas X arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Canadian actress Taylor Russell arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
Canadian actress Taylor Russell arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US singer Ariana Grande arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Glamour Blossoms on the Met Gala's 'Green Carpet

