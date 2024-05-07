തലയിൽ സ്വർണ പാമ്പ്, കയ്യിൽ ഹവർ ഗ്ലാസും ഐസ് കട്ടയും; ആക്സസറീസിലും വ്യത്യസ്തതയുമായി മെറ്റ്ഗാല
Metgala gala Special
മനോരമ ലേഖിക
Published: May 07 , 2024 02:30 PM IST
Updated: May 07, 2024 04:32 PM IST
1 minute Read
ഓരോ ഫാഷൻ വേദികളും വസ്ത്രത്തിനൊപ്പം തന്നെ സെലിബ്രറ്റികള് സ്റ്റൈൽ ചെയ്ത ആക്സസറീസും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാറുണ്ട്. ഓരോ ലുക്കിനും ചിലപ്പോൾ വേറിട്ടതാക്കുന്നത് കയ്യിലോ കഴുത്തിലോ വസ്ത്രത്തിലോ ഒക്കെ ഘടിപ്പിച്ച ആക്സസറീസാണ്. ഇത്തവണത്തെ മെറ്റ്ഗാലയും ആക്സസറീസിലെ വ്യത്യസ്തത കൊണ്ട് കയ്യടി നേടി. സങ്കീർണ്ണമായ ഹെഡ്പീസുകൾ, ഹവർഗ്ലാസ് ഹാൻഡ്ബാഗുകൾ, തൊപ്പികൾ, ഐസ് ബാഗുകൾ തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി വിചിത്രമായ ആക്സസറികൾ ഇത്തവണ
മെറ്റ്ഗാലയിലെ ട്രെൻഡിൽ ഇടം നേടി.
US actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
സാറാ ജെസീക്ക പാർക്കർ അവളുടെ മുഖം മറയ്ക്കുന്ന രീതിയിലുള്ള ഒരു തൊപ്പി ധരിച്ചാണ്
മെറ്റ്ഗാല വേദിയിലെത്തിയത്. കയ്യിലൊരു സിൽവർ ബാഗും സെറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
US actress Zendaya arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US actress Zendaya arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
തലയിൽ ധരിച്ച വലിയ തൂവലാണ് സെൻഡായയെ വ്യത്യസ്തതയാക്കിയത്.
South African singer and songwriter Tyla arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
South African singer and songwriter Tyla arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
മണലിന്റെ നിറത്തിലുള്ള വസ്ത്രം ധരിച്ച് മെറ്റ്ഗാലയിലെത്തിയ ടൈല മണൽ നിറച്ച ഹവർ ഗ്ലാസാണ് കയ്യിൽ കരുതിയത്.
US actress Alexandra Daddario arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US actress Alexandra Daddario arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
തലയിൽ ചുറ്റിപ്പിണഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്ന രണ്ട് സ്വർണ പാമ്പുകളാണ് അലക്സാണ്ട്ര ദദ്ദാരിയോ സ്റ്റൈൽ ചെയ്തത്.
US singer Camila Cabello arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US singer Camila Cabello arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
പൂവിന്റെ ഡിസൈനോടു കൂടിയ ഒരു ഐസ് കഷ്ണമാണ് കമില കബെലോ ആക്സസറൈസ് ചെയ്തത്.
US rapper Cardi B arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
വ്യത്യസ്തമായ കറുത്ത തൊപ്പിയാണ് കാർഡി ബിയെ വ്യത്യസ്തയാക്കിയത്.
US entrepreneur Sabrina Harrison arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US entrepreneur Sabrina Harrison arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
ഗോൾഡൻ നിറത്തിലുള്ള നിറയെ ക്ലോക്കുകൾ ഘടിപ്പിച്ച വസ്ത്രത്തിനൊപ്പം കണ്ണുനീരിന്റെ ആകൃതിയിലുള്ള ബാഗാണ് ആക്സസറൈസ് ചെയ്തത്. വടി പോലെ നീണ്ട ഹെഡ്പീസും വ്യത്യസ്തമായിരുന്നു.
Ben Simmons arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
Ben Simmons arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
ക്ലോക്ക് ബാഗുമായാണ് ബെൻ സിമോൻ എത്തിയത്.
GettyImageRank2; Sleeping; USA; New York City; Art Museum; Metropolitan Museum Of Art - New York City; Photography; May; Arts Culture and Entertainment; Gala; 6; Attending; Celebrities; Annual Event; 2024; The Costume Institute; Cole Escola; PersonalityNeedsReview; Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion; dkmg24; Vertical; VERTICAL; COMMEMORATION; FASHION
GettyImageRank2; Sleeping; USA; New York City; Art Museum; Metropolitan Museum Of Art - New York City; Photography; May; Arts Culture and Entertainment; Gala; 6; Attending; Celebrities; Annual Event; 2024; The Costume Institute; Cole Escola; PersonalityNeedsReview; Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion; dkmg24; Vertical; VERTICAL; COMMEMORATION; FASHION
US singer Usher arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
US singer Usher arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
പൂക്കളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട തീമായതിനാൽ കയ്യിലും വസ്ത്രത്തിലുമെല്ലാം പലരും പൂക്കൾ കരുതിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Michael Shannon attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Michael Shannon attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
English Summary:
The Daring Accessory Choices That Stole the Show
mo-fashion mo-fashion-metgala 2lbmunbkk35k6jc86r9c0tctud-list 2btsd38mc2lgbborbkpqtrtjf6 2n6ov9eaoetk4tovauv4aip3do-list mo-lifestyle mo-lifestyle-hotandglamour