കാൻ ഫിലിം ഫെസ്റ്റിവലിന്റെ റെഡ്കാർപ്പറ്റിൽ ആരാധക മനംകവർന്ന് താരങ്ങൾ. ഫാൽഗുനി ഷെയ്ൻ പീക്കോക്ക് ഗൗണിലാണ് റെഡ് കാർപ്പറ്റിൽ ഐശ്വര്യ റായ് തിളങ്ങിയത്. കൈയ്ക്ക് പരുക്കോടെയാണ് താരം കാന്‍ ഫിലിം ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ വേദിയിൽ എത്തിയത്. 

img7
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Kinds of Kindness" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
img7
ശരീരത്തോട് ചേർന്നുള്ള ഡീപ്പ് വി നെക്ക് റെഡ് ഔട്ട്ഫിറ്റിലാണ് യുഎസ് താരം ഗ്രേറ്റ ഗർവിഗ് കാൻ ഫിലിം ഫെസ്റ്റ്‌വെലിന്റെ റെഡ് കാർപ്പറ്റിൽ എത്തിയത്. വസ്ത്രത്തിനിണങ്ങുന്ന രീതിയിൽ ചുവപ്പു നിറത്തിലുള്ളതായിരുന്നു ലിപ്സ്റ്റിക്. ഡയമണ്ട് നെക്ലസും അണിഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. 

img2
US director and president of the Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival Greta Gerwig arrives for the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
img2
ഓഫ് ഷോൾഡറായ തിളങ്ങുന്ന ഷിമ്മർ ഗൗണായിരുന്നു ബ്രിട്ടിഷ്നടി അനിയ ടെയ്‌ലർ ജോയിയുടെ വസ്ത്രം.ടിഫനി ആന്റ് കോയുടെ ആക്സസറീസിൽ ബൺ ഹെയർസ്റ്റൈലിലാണ് താരം എത്തിയത്. 

img4
British-US actress Anya Taylor-Joy poses after the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
img4
പേൾ സ്ട്രാപ്പിലുള്ള കറുപ്പു വസ്ത്രത്തിലായിരുന്നു ആക്ടിവിസ്റ്റും ബ്രിട്ടിഷ് മോഡലുമായ നവോമി കാംബെല്‍ എത്തിയത്. സീക്വൻസുകളുള്ള സ്ട്രേറ്റ് നെക്കായിരുന്നു.

img3
British model, actress, activist Naomi Campbell arrives for the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
img3
ആഡംബര ബ്രാൻഡായ ബാൽമിനിന്റെ ബ്ലാക്ക് ഫുൾസ്ലിവ് വസ്ത്രത്തിലായിരുന്നു ഫ്രഞ്ച് താരം ഇവ ഗ്രീൻ റെഡ് കാർപ്പറ്റിലൂടെ നടന്നത്. ഗോൾഡ് ഷിമ്മറിങ് പാറ്റേണിലുള്ള ഫിഗർ ഹഗ്ഗിങ് ഫിറ്റ് ആരാധകരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയാകർഷിച്ചു. സ്കൾപ്ചറൽ ഐറിസ് വാൻ ഹെർപൺ ഡ്രസിലും ഇവ ഗ്രീൻ റെഡ് കാർപ്പറ്റിലൂടെ നടന്നു

img8
French actress and member of the Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival Eva Green arrives for the screening of the film "Kinds of Kindness" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)
img8
സ്റ്റൈലിഷ് സ്യൂട്ടിലാണ് ഫ്രഞ്ച് മോഡൽ സിൻഡി ബ്രൂണ എത്തിയത്. 

img5
French model Cindy Bruna arrives for the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)
img5
ഫുള്‍ സ്ലീവില്‍ സൈഡ് സ്ലിറ്റുള്ള കറുപ്പ് ഗൗണിലാണ് ഫ്രഞ്ച് മോഡൽ ഇറിസ് മെറ്റിന എത്തിയത്. ഗൗണിനു മുകളിലുള്ള മുള്ള് പോലെയുള്ള വർക്ക് ഫാഷൻ പ്രേമികളെ ആകർഷിച്ചു. 

img1
French model Iris Mittenaere arrives for the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)
img1
ലൂയിവിറ്റൺ ലുക്കിലാണ് പ്രശസ്ത താരം എമ്മ സ്റ്റോൺ എത്തിയത്. 

img9
US actress Emma Stone arrives for the screening of the film "Kinds Of Kindness" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
img9
ഷിമ്മറിങ് ആൾട്ടർ നെക്ക് ഡ്രെസിലായിരുന്നു ഇവ ലങ്കോറിയ റെഡ് കാർപ്പറ്റിൽ എത്തിയത്.

img10
US actress, producer, director Eva Longoria arrives for the screening of the film "Kinds Of Kindness" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
img10
English Summary:

Aishwarya Rai's Falguni Shane Peacock Gown Steals the Spotlight at Cannes Red Carpet

