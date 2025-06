𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗗: 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗡𝘂𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘀



Recent intelligence shows Iran is nearing the point of no return in its race toward a nuclear weapon. The regime is producing thousands of kilograms of enriched uranium, alongside decentralized and fortified… pic.twitter.com/my6mVB7rOI