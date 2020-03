*BREAKING NEWS*

Gunfire & explosions being heard in #Multan. Roads going to the airport closed and all air services terminated. Huge sound of several blasts near the airport #Pakistan — Sidrah Memon (@SidrahMemon1) March 24, 2019

#BREAKING

The route to #Multan airport has been closed. Airport has terminated their services temporarily as well.

The firing and blasts are being heard from near the airport. — Shan Nayak (@ShanNayakk) March 24, 2019

Report: Unusual high fighter jet activity in Lahore, several gun shots heard in Multan, and all flights bound to Multan redirected to Lahore. Can anyone elucidate?#Multan #Lahore — Sai Abhishek (@goodguyabz) March 25, 2019

These are Rumours i guess. I live near to Airport and didnt hear any firing or blast. Everythng fine #Multan — shahzeb khakwani (@shahzebkhakwani) March 24, 2019

Doesn't matter whether you live in the city or near airport Indian media and Indians know more 😂 — Tauheed Sohail (@tsohail2010) March 25, 2019

Nothing Happened in Multan and neighbors getting excited for another Bollywood episode lolz #Multan #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/yahbMDAB7O — Syed Ali (@Ali_answers) March 25, 2019