എയർ ലിഫ്റ്റിങ്ങിന് സി–17 യമുനാനഗറിലെത്തി, ഹെലികോപ്റ്ററുകൾ, വായുസേന സജ്ജം

#CycloneVayu : IAF C-17 aircraft lands at Jamnagar with NDRF team. The NDRF team will carry out #HADR missions in Gujarat, for the people affected by Cyclone Vayu. #savinglives pic.twitter.com/3E0YjsVzeW

#CycloneVayu : Today a C-17 aircraft of #IAF got airborne from New Delhi to Vijayawada. The aircraft is planned to airlift about 160 personnel of NDRF from Vijayawada to Jamnagar to carry out the #HADR missions for the people affected by the cyclone in Gujarat. #SavingLives pic.twitter.com/V9Z2KuKJ6r