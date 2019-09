ഭീഷണി വേണ്ട, അമേരിക്കയുടെ ‘ആയുധ ശവപ്പറമ്പ്’ കാണിച്ച് ഇറാന്റെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്

#Iran#US MQ-4C Triton "Kill Mark" spotted on Sevom(3rd) Khordad Air Defense Systems.



Sevom(3rd) Khordad Air Defense System which succeeded in shot down the MQ-4C #Triton in the #StraitofHormuz on June 20, was exhibited on the occasion of Holy Defense Week in #Tehran. pic.twitter.com/BgkZV8mxjA