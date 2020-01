യുക്രെയ്ൻ വിമാനം തകർന്നിടത്ത് മിസൈലിന്റെ ഭാഗങ്ങൾ? വെടിവച്ചിട്ടതല്ലെന്ന് ഇറാൻ

Tor-M1 missile component allegedly found beside the crashed Boeing 737 of Ukrainian pic.twitter.com/SNrKl9gk8U — Boney (@Boney__v) January 9, 2020

The object that looks like a piece of TOR M1 missile (one of many in IRGC/Qodss arsenal) was found near the crash sight of Ukrainian Boeing 737, local people in Parand say they witnessed 3 missiles moving toward the Aircraft before it was crashed. #63_Canadians pic.twitter.com/x9XTvgObaK — ShabNam Asadolahi (@HamsedaShab) January 8, 2020