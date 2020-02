ചൈനയ്ക്ക് സഹായവുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈനിക വിമാനം, നൽകിയത് 15 ടൺ മെഡിക്കൽ സാധനങ്ങൾ

The @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force #C17 #Globemaster prepares to take off from #Wuhan on its way to #NewDelhi after delivering more than 15 tons of relief assistance. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/arb5GXgvot

76 Indian nationals are returning home on this flight, which also has on board 23 nationals from Bangladesh, 6 from China, 2 each from Myanmar and Maldives and one each from South Africa, USA and Madagascar. Wish them all a safe journey and good health. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/vceibwQ3GS