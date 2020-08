കശ്മീർ പാക്കിസ്ഥാന്റേതെന്ന് പുതിയ മാപ്പ്, ഇമ്രാൻ ഖാനെതിരെ ട്രോളോട് ട്രോൾ

Pak Govt releases a new political map which includes Indian territories of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.



No more UN resolution & right to self-determination?

Finally, Pakistan's true intentions of land grabbing come out in front of the world.#PakistanExposed@Iyervval @sushantsareen pic.twitter.com/elOfTqRuld — Mujaid Alam Bakarwal🇮🇳 (@alam_mujaid) August 4, 2020

Imran Khan Unveils New Pak Map Including Whole of Kashmir https://t.co/jpQpwLnQuZ



चलो Map Map खेलते हैं,

Oli जी से inspired Imran भाई लाए अपना वाला, और ये मेरा वाला.. pic.twitter.com/htSBt0KXP7 — Proud Indian (@iroopesh) August 4, 2020

Big #breaking

Pak plans exposed!

Pakistan cabinet approves new map which includes all "disputed" territory as part of Pakistan.

Earlier they used to only call it "disputed" territory "Azad Kashmir"



Imran Khan addressing the nation — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) August 4, 2020

Terrorists fighting to liberate Kashmir after hearing "Pakistan has released a new map and have showing Kashmir as a Pakistani territory" : pic.twitter.com/Eb7oXBljgG — LONE WOLF (@Lone_wolf110) August 4, 2020

The political map of Pakistan unveiled by PM @ImranKhanPTI earlier today. pic.twitter.com/q4jyMTNmlB — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 4, 2020