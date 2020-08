അമേരിക്കയുടെ എംക്യു -9 ഡ്രോണുകളെ വെടിവെച്ച് വീഴ്ത്തിയതോ? കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു കത്തിയോ?

At least one of the drone that was downed over Idlib Province in Syria could be US MQ-9. pic.twitter.com/tml8MfVRzW — A#### 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) August 18, 2020

BTW it seems there two big UAVs were shot down. As we can see above, one is MQ-9, second possible also MQ-9 or another big UAV. pic.twitter.com/f09EVMTyPL — Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) August 18, 2020