സമുദ്രത്തില്‍ പ്രതിരോധം തീർക്കാൻ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് പുതിയ മുങ്ങിക്കപ്പൽ, ഐഎൻഎസ് വാഗിർ

Congratulations @indiannavy and Mazagon Dock on the launch of the #Scorpene class submarine INS Vagir! ⚓



Designed by 🇫🇷 @navalgroup_IN, entirely built in India. Another achievement of the longstanding 🇫🇷-🇮🇳 cooperation in the defence industry. https://t.co/SkDFcfKNSg