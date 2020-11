ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈനികർക്കു നേരെ ചൈന ‘ലേസർ ആയുധങ്ങൾ’ പ്രയോഗിച്ചെന്ന് ചൈനീസ് വിദഗ്ധൻ

#CCP expert, Prof #JinCanrong, Dean of the School of International Studies, #Renmin University of #China, revealed on Nov. 11, 2020, in a TV program that the #PLA used directed-energy weapon (#MicrowaveWeapons) to attack #Indian soldiers at #Pangong Lake area.#IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/1cyE66Ni8S