ട്രംപിന്റെ കൈവശം 'ആണവ രഹസ്യ കോഡുകൾ', ആശങ്ക പങ്കുവെച്ച് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ

Facebook taking down Trump’s posts, and Twitter stopping retweets of his posts. This is cutting off his oxygen and will turn Trump into a caged, wounded animal. @DeptofDefense MUST take away his access to the nuclear codes. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 6, 2021

Trump cannot use Twitter or Facebook but he still is the commander in chief and has access to the nuclear code? Glad to know where our priorities are! #Twitter #Facebook #POTUS #nuclearcodes — Andy Shallal (@andyshallal) January 7, 2021

Physically, yes. But the same guy who incited today's seditious insurrection has unilateral launch authority for the next 14 days. And that's how we designed our system to work. https://t.co/6XjAfHorW7 — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) January 6, 2021

I'm not so sure that's correct (or, insofar as it is, I don't think its watertight under all envisaged scenarios, which is admittedly a high standard). As a matter of policy, we reserve the right to conduct first strikes, and not necessarily with a clear standard of provocation. — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) January 7, 2021