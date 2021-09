പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത ഹെലികോപ്റ്ററും ആയുധങ്ങളുമായി താലിബാന്റെ സൈനിക പരേഡ്

The victory parade of #Taliban over the #USA took place today in #Kandahar, #Afghanistan 🇦🇫.



The #Talibans also showed off the #US 🇺🇸 armored vehicles Maxx Pro and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters they received as a bonus.#BidenIsACoward #Biden #TalibanTerror #AfghanistanCrisis pic.twitter.com/Sm5fahBfQs