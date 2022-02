ഭയപ്പെടുത്തും ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ! ബോംബ്, മിസൈൽ, ടാങ്കുകൾ, കത്തുന്ന കെട്ടിടങ്ങൾ...

Huge traffic jam at the exit from #Kiev

Residents are trying to escape from the city to the west#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/wmTLrzWNuU — Middle East Update (@islamicworldupd) February 24, 2022

The base of the #Ukrainian Navy in Ochakovo is on fire pic.twitter.com/P90Ihe2Qml — Middle East Update (@islamicworldupd) February 24, 2022

Looks like a checkpoint set up by Russian soldiers reportedly outside of Kharkiv. https://t.co/bXEafVOte4 pic.twitter.com/toS9x7ijVi — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022

Military equipment entering Ukraine in the video from cameras installed at the Belarusian-Ukrainian checkpoint “Senkovka-Veselovka”. These are: the TOS-1A “Solntsepyok”, at least 4 T-72B tanks, at least 8 MT-LB tractors, and Ural truck

All the equipment is marked with “O”. pic.twitter.com/3oIg0zAVuo — MotolkoHelp (@MotolkoHelp) February 24, 2022

Russian forces moving towards the Ukrainian border in Krasnoperekopsk, Crimea pic.twitter.com/fQ9e3CZBeR — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 24, 2022

The State Border Service of Ukraine has published a video, which, according to the Ukrainian officials, depicts the invasion of Russian military forces from Crimea.



pic.twitter.com/NvGqQc1aS3 — Misha Komadovsky (@komadovsky) February 24, 2022

Approximate geolocation of video filmed in Ivano-Frankivsk #Ukraine showing thick smoke coming from the direction of the airbase south of the city center. https://t.co/t0f3V9LM4O pic.twitter.com/02L44lE8Ss — John Marquee (@john_marquee) February 24, 2022

Massive explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk after being targeted by a Russian missile. This city has been hit numerous times now. pic.twitter.com/7MOra0Wngc — CaucasusWarReport (@Caucasuswar) February 24, 2022