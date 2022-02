കുതിച്ചെത്തിയത് 40 മിസൈലുകൾ, വൻ സ്ഫോടനങ്ങൾ, തകർന്നത് വിമാനമോ? രണ്ടാം ദിവസവും വൻ ആക്രമണം

Here's another look at what appears to be the same explosion. https://t.co/BVLoar4VM6 pic.twitter.com/tf1VzJO62V — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 25, 2022

As US intel predicted just hours ago, a major #Russia mission attack is underway against #Kyiv — cruise & ballistic missiles (as many as 40, per #Russia-linked sources) & intense air defense fire.



Most people in underground shelters now.pic.twitter.com/Z77OB1Vx2P — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) February 25, 2022

Hmm, this sounds more like an aircraft than a cruise missile. https://t.co/VyDy0p31Rt — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 25, 2022

Firefighters* — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) February 25, 2022

People sheltering in Kharkiv's subway system. A woman can be heard saying, "I never thought something so fucked up would happen in my lifetime." pic.twitter.com/ZJp7c4eGxX — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 24, 2022

Kyiv now (Source: Anton Geraschenko) pic.twitter.com/1ps0CmIwWV — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) February 25, 2022