2020: Charger and earphones not included in the box



Year 2030: No Phone in the box...It's called iPhone Air#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/obX3XPwc83 — Meera (@meera_3001) October 13, 2020

No charger in the box

No Handsfree in the box

No 120 hz display



iphone again awaam ko banatay hue#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ljFux3UIli — Azlan Mahmood (@azlanmahmood1) October 13, 2020

No charger in the box

No Handsfree in the box

No 120 hz display



iphone again awaam ko banatay hue#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ljFux3UIli — Azlan Mahmood (@azlanmahmood1) October 13, 2020

Imagine selling your kidney to buy the new iPhone 12 and it comes WITHOUT a charger and headphones. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LuoUmAsLtJ — àbDullah✨ (@BehtareenInsan) October 13, 2020

I love how iPhone is advertising selling their phones w/o headphones and charger in the box! Thank you I guess! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RadSc3avtl — Ash Harden (@harden_ash) October 13, 2020

I love how Apple touts removing headphones & charger from the iPhone box, for the environment, but they kept the price "the same!" #AppleEvent spin — Jason O'Grady ⚡️ (@JasonOGrady) October 13, 2020

this is apparently the charger leak for the new iphone??!??? what kind of double ended sword bullshit is this pic.twitter.com/bpP4oaiRFu — 𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐚 ◡̈ 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄;𝐑𝐔𝐍 (@chaniverse) October 13, 2020