ഇന്‍സ്റ്റഗ്രാമിൽ വിഡിയോയും ചിത്രങ്ങളും ദിനംപ്രതി പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടും വിചാരിച്ചതുപോലെ റീച്ച് കിട്ടുന്നില്ലേ?, എന്നാൽ നമുക്ക് എഐയെ കൂട്ട് പിടിച്ചാലോ?, വിഡിയോയും ചിത്രങ്ങളും മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തുകയും പുതിയത് തന്നെ നിർമിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന നിരവധി ടൂളുകളുണ്ട്, പക്ഷേ ഇതിലൊക്കെ ചെയ്യാനും അറിയേണ്ടേ. ആദ്യ ഘട്ടത്തിൽ സിംപിൾ ബട്ട് പവർഫുൾ കുറച്ച് ഐഡിയകൾ പരിശോധിച്ചു നമുക്ക് തുടങ്ങാം.

ചാറ്റ്ജിപിടി തന്നെയെടുക്കാം. ഒരു പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനായി ആകർഷകമായ അടിക്കുറിപ്പുകൾ തയ്യാറാക്കുന്നതിനും കീവേഡുകൾ ഒപ്റ്റിമൈസ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനും മികച്ച ഹാഷ്‌ടാഗുകൾ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുന്നതിനും ഇത്തരം ചാറ്റ്ബോട്ടുകൾക്ക് സഹായിക്കാനാകും.

ക്യാമറയുണ്ട്, ഫോണുണ്ട്, ഡാറ്റയുണ്ട് പക്ഷേ ആശയം മാത്രമില്ല എന്ന് പറയുന്നവർക്കായി മികച്ച ആശയങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കാൻ ചാറ്റ്ജിപിടി പോലുള്ള എഐ ടൂളുകൾ സഹായിക്കും.ഓരോ അവസരത്തിനും സന്ദർഭത്തിനും ചേരുന്ന പ്രോംപ്റ്റുകൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കി ചാറ്റ്ബോട്ടുകൾക്ക് നൽകാം. പ്രോംപ്റ്റുകൾ ചില ഉദാഹരണങ്ങൾ താഴെ നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ഇതിലും മികച്ചതും നിങ്ങളുടെ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് അനുയോജ്യമായതും ഇതിലുള്ളത് പരിശീലിച്ചശേഷം പ്രയോഗത്തിൽ വരുത്തുക.

ചില പ്രോംപ്റ്റുകൾ നോക്കാം

ചിത്രങ്ങൾക്കായി

1. "Write 3 different captions for an Instagram photo of [Image Content] that are [Desired Tone - e.g., funny, inspiring, informative]." (e.g., "Write 3 different captions for an Instagram photo of a sunset that are inspiring.")

2. "Generate a list of relevant hashtags for an Instagram post about [Topic]." (e.g., "Generate a list of relevant hashtags for an Instagram post about travel photography.")

3.Generate 5 engaging Instagram captions for a post about [your topic]. Make them short and attention-grabbing.

4. Write a compelling first line for an Instagram post about [your topic] that makes people stop scrolling.

വിഡിയോ ആണെങ്കിൽ

1,"Generate 5 video ideas for a [Your Niche] YouTube channel focusing on [Specific Topic]." (e.g., "Generate 5 video ideas for a cooking YouTube channel focusing on vegan desserts.")

2. "Write a short script for a [Duration] video explaining [Complex Topic] in a simple and engaging way." (e.g., "Write a short script for a 2-minute video explaining quantum computing in a simple and engaging way.")

3. "Create a storyboard outline for a video about [Product/Service] highlighting its [Key Features/Benefits]." (e.g., "Create a storyboard outline for a video about a new productivity app highlighting its collaboration features.")

ഇനിയിപ്പോൾ പുതിയ ഒരു ഇൻ‍സ്റ്റഗ്രാം അക്കൗണ്ട് ഉണ്ടാക്കാൻ തുടങ്ങുമ്പോഴും ചോദിക്കാം.

'Suggest a catchy Instagram username related to [your industry or theme].