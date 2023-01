ത്രിപുരയുടെ ടൂറിസം മാപ്പിലെ പുതിയ താരം ഈ സ്ഥലമാണ്!

Magical mornings....

Magical Sunsets & the Serenity...

Trek through the beautiful Montang Valley and cool streams of Atharamura Hill Ranges.

📌Near Chakmaghat,Khowai District

📸Credit: MJ Homestay & TANAY

Make your weekend plans🤩🤩#Trekking#WeekendVibes#TripuraTourism pic.twitter.com/F75nXK6z6u