🏔️✈️ Exciting news! 2-year-old Siddhi Mishra (Ginni) & her mother Bhawna Dehariya are gearing up for an epic adventure. They're set to conquer the Everest Base Camp Trek! Follow their journey from Kathmandu to Lukla. #EverestBaseCamp #TrekkingAdventures pic.twitter.com/5GXFfUZtP1