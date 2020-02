ഇതാ താരങ്ങൾ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്ന ‘മസിൽ മോം’, കഠിന പ്രയത്നം കിരണിനു സമ്മാനിച്ചത്...

View this post on Instagram

I don't usually post something this emotional on Social Media. But this one, especially has been a very emotional moment close to my heart.💕 . . This was the day when I saw myself in the camera after going through hard times while I was recently making my body again at the age of 45 .Tears rolled down as I rewinded the times on my mind when I had to do lots of travelling ,Djing my students trainings ,home, kids etc and there were times when I was unable to maintain a proper diet lack of sleep but still I thrived hard to eat clean and stay fit and reach the place where I am today. I am truly grateful for everything 🙏 . . PS-Apna sapne pure karne ke liya har maa ko panga lena chahiya 😘😀 . @team_kangana_ranaut .@djkdbelle @kirandembla_kd #Indian#mother #panga #kanganaranaut #determinedtosucceed #determination #clear #vision #foco #proud #happiness #tears