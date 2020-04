മൊട്ടയടിച്ചു, പുരികം എടുത്തു കളഞ്ഞു, നിനക്കില്ലാതെ എനിക്കെന്തിന്?;കണ്ണു നനയിച്ച് വിഡിയോ

View this post on Instagram

cant say everything thats been going on has been easy, its been hard, it hurts. but this isnt for any of you or for me, this is for you gaby. I LOVE YOU w every bone in my body. u fight bitch & u do it damn well. hair does not make you. and even bald u still manage to b the prettiest sister, u whore. i love you so so so so much boot boot & every battle u go thru, i promise to go thru it w u cus thats what mf sisters do ❤️